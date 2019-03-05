Borussia Dortmund ace Manuel Akanji has seemingly prepared for tonight’s big Champions League game against Tottenham by getting a pretty weird haircut.

According to the Sun, this hairdo is the work of London-based barber Sheldon Edwards, also known as HD Cutz.

Akanji will be hoping this can prove good luck for him and his side as they look to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Spurs, who won so resoundingly in that first leg encounter.

The 23-year-old’s new trim could certainly serve as a useful distraction as it’s quite eye-catching – perhaps the tactic he has in mind for this game…