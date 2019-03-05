Menu

(Photo) Borussia Dortmund star prepares for Tottenham clash by getting extremely dodgy haircut

Borussia Dortmund ace Manuel Akanji has seemingly prepared for tonight’s big Champions League game against Tottenham by getting a pretty weird haircut.

According to the Sun, this hairdo is the work of London-based barber Sheldon Edwards, also known as HD Cutz.

Akanji will be hoping this can prove good luck for him and his side as they look to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Spurs, who won so resoundingly in that first leg encounter.

The 23-year-old’s new trim could certainly serve as a useful distraction as it’s quite eye-catching – perhaps the tactic he has in mind for this game…

Manuel Akanji

Manuel Akanji’s new haircut ahead of Tottenham’s visit

