Chelsea chief Abramovich ready to sanction player’s transfer after major incident

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly angry at the antics of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the recent Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City and could sanction a transfer this summer.

The Spanish shot-stopper could seemingly now be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge if the right offer comes in following this rebellious act, according to Spanish source El Confidencial.

In case you somehow missed it, Kepa refused to come off when Maurizio Sarri tried to sub him for Willy Caballero towards the end of extra time in the cup final clash against City.

The 24-year-old remained on the pitch and took part in the penalty shoot-out, which Chelsea lost.

This could now mean a quick end to the ‘keeper’s Chelsea career, with the Blues seemingly not ready to tolerate such disobedience.

Kepa only joined last summer as the club’s replacement for Thibaut Courtois, who moved to Real Madrid.

It might be tricky to sell the player after this lack of professionalism, especially considering how much they paid Athletic Bilbao for him.