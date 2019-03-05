Confirmed Man Utd squad vs PSG: Key injury update, string of youngsters included

Man Utd have announced their 20-man squad travelling to face Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils have it all to do in the French capital as they look to turn their two-goal deficit around after the Ligue 1 champions bagged two crucial away goals at Old Trafford last month.

United have been resurgent since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge in December, leading them to 12 wins in his 15 games at the helm across all competitions.

That defeat to PSG remains the only one under his tenure, and so he’ll be hoping for a more positive experience of the Champions League this time round.

As confirmed by the club though in their official report, the Norwegian tactician is without a number of key figures with Anthony Martial failing to recover in time to feature, while he’s joined by Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Alexis Sanchez on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba is also ruled out due to suspension, and so that has opened the door for a number of young stars to get the nod as they’ll be hoping to be given an opportunity to impress and make an impact.

Tahith Chong, James Garner, Angel Gomes, Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams all make the trip to France, joining three other Academy graduates in the senior squad to continue Man Utd’s proud tradition of bringing young talent through.

Whether it’s enough to shock PSG and advance to the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season remains to be seen though, as they do have a healthy lead going into this one with the onus on the visitors to attack and score goals.

Man Utd squad: De Gea, Romero, Grant; Bailly, Dalot, Lindelof, Rojo, Shaw, Smalling, Williams, Young; Fred, Garner, Gomes, McTominay, Pereira; Chong, Greenwood, Lukaku, Rashford.