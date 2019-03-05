BREAKING: Man United given green light to complete stunning £100m transfer

Manchester United have reportedly been given the green light by club legend Sir Alex Ferguson to attempt the shock transfer return of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The Juventus forward is thought to be unsettled in Turin and could make his way back to Old Trafford in a shock move most likely worth around £100million.

According to Spanish source Diario Gol, a deal is already in the works and Ronaldo is keen on this emotional move after regretting his decision to join Juve from Real Madrid last summer.

If Ronaldo does end up rejoining United it would undoubtedly be one of the stories of the summer and a great move for the Red Devils in their bid to establish themselves as serious title contenders next season.

The Portugal international remains one of the very finest attacking players in the world despite his age, and would surely be an upgrade on the struggling Alexis Sanchez.

It remains to be seen if Juventus will let Ronaldo go so quickly, but £100m for a player who’ll turn 35 next season could be hard to turn down.

Ronaldo’s first spell at Man Utd between 2003 and 2009 was a huge success and he remains a hero at the club to this day.