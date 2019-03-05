Arsenal may have been given hope of securing the ambitious transfer of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Gunners are known to have a vacancy in the director of football department, with the Daily Mail recently linking their former player Marc Overmars as the leading candidate for the job after Sven Mislintat left last month.

The Dutchman is currently at Ajax alongside De Ligt, whom he has heaped praise on in an interview with AS, to whom he revealed his desire to sign De Ligt if he were working at any other club.

This could be very positive for Arsenal, who were linked by the Sun with the Netherlands international recently.

They claimed De Ligt liked Arsenal and could see them as an alternative to suitors like Barcelona.

If the north London giants could succeed in signing such an elite talent – likely to cost as much as £75million, according to the Mail, it would be some statement ahead of next season.

The Overmars connection would surely give Arsenal a huge advantage, so fans will now surely be hoping the club can complete this double swoop in the summer.