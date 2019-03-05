Menu

“Future legend” – These Man United & Liverpool fans are desperate for transfer of Ajax star after masterclass vs Real Madrid

A number of Manchester United and Liverpool fans are calling on their clubs to seal the transfer of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The 19-year-old is currently producing a defensive masterclass for Ajax, who surprisingly lead 2-0 away at Real Madrid and 3-2 on aggregate in their Champions League tie.

De Ligt is certainly living up to his fine reputation with an outstanding performance at the highest level tonight, though in fairness the whole Ajax side have also been brilliant to take a 2-0 lead at the Bernabeu.

It is unsurprising to now see Twitter being dominated by Premier League fans eager for the young Netherlands international to be snapped up in the summer.

It seems unlikely Ajax can hold on to this elite talent for much longer, and it seems Man Utd and Liverpool supporters are the ones particularly keen for De Ligt to join their teams if he is to leave the Amsterdam Arena any time soon…

