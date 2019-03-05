“Future legend” – These Man United & Liverpool fans are desperate for transfer of Ajax star after masterclass vs Real Madrid

A number of Manchester United and Liverpool fans are calling on their clubs to seal the transfer of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The 19-year-old is currently producing a defensive masterclass for Ajax, who surprisingly lead 2-0 away at Real Madrid and 3-2 on aggregate in their Champions League tie.

De Ligt is certainly living up to his fine reputation with an outstanding performance at the highest level tonight, though in fairness the whole Ajax side have also been brilliant to take a 2-0 lead at the Bernabeu.

It is unsurprising to now see Twitter being dominated by Premier League fans eager for the young Netherlands international to be snapped up in the summer.

It seems unlikely Ajax can hold on to this elite talent for much longer, and it seems Man Utd and Liverpool supporters are the ones particularly keen for De Ligt to join their teams if he is to leave the Amsterdam Arena any time soon…

De Ligt is pocketing Benzema and Bale at 19 years. Boy is a future legend. Sign him up — Anshul choudhary (@theanshulc27) March 5, 2019

@ManUtd sign De Ligt please. Incredible defender at 19. #mufc — The Adored Devils (@theadoreddevils) March 5, 2019

Dear @LFC please sign Mathias De Ligt — Jake Keogh (@JakeKeogh5) March 5, 2019

Why sign Koulibaly when United can sign De Ligt for around the same price ?? #UCL #MUFC — Shiven Goberdan ?? (@ShivenGoberdan) March 5, 2019

We need to sign De Ligt at whatever cost. What potential this guy has got. — Sushil Sangar (@sushilsangar) March 5, 2019

Forgrt Koulibaly @man Utd should try to sign De Ligt. #MUFC — Rayz (@RaYz2332) March 5, 2019

Picture this, an all-Dutch CB pairing of Van Dijk and De Ligt at Liverpool… — James Homan ll (@HomanJames) March 5, 2019