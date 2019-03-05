Video: Harry Kane’s emphatic finish surely ends Tottenham-Borussia Dortmund tie

Harry Kane has scored a superbly-taken goal for Tottenham against Borussia Dortmund this evening to surely all but end this Champions League tie.

Spurs now lead 4-0 on aggregate and have a crucial away goal, meaning Dortmund now need five in what remains of tonight’s match in Germany.

Kane has been a world class performer for Tottenham down the years and he’s done it again here with a big moment in a big game.

Watch the goal video below as the England international shows his composure and immense quality to score this emphatic finish to make it 1-0 on the night and silence the home crowd…