Liverpool legend Ian Rush has reportedly got engaged to his young and attractive WAG Carol Anthony.
According to the Sun, the pair are set to tie the knot despite a 22-year age gap, having been together since 2013.
MORE: Man Utd, Liverpool among three PL giants keen on 21-year-old starlet valued at €80m
The former Reds striker, one of the finest in the club’s history, has been married before, but that formally ended in 2015.
It’s fair to say the 57-year-old is still showing he knows how to score as he celebrate his engagement to Irish beauty Anthony, with some of her best pics below:
What a beautiful surprise in Mauritius today @Ian_Rush9 ..Christmas is always special anywhere with the right person!! ??? pic.twitter.com/Ivuld0EU6B
— Carol Anthony (@CarolAnthony_) December 25, 2016
Fantastic holiday..thanks to #Ziwla group and #ParadiseCoveHotel ??? pic.twitter.com/g47VCMkXDU
— Carol Anthony (@CarolAnthony_) January 1, 2017
Greetings from Dubai Happy New Year!! pic.twitter.com/I5oFoTvvit
— Carol Anthony (@CarolAnthony_) January 1, 2014
Happy birthday to my best friend!! @Ian_Rush9 congrats on your signature wine! Have lots of surprises for you in #Aus ??? pic.twitter.com/sUOwALGhBY
— Carol Anthony (@CarolAnthony_) October 20, 2016
@AriellaCouture for @ChampionsLeague dinner #Cardiff ..love the "Cleopatra" dress https://t.co/6Ohcyuv2PI pic.twitter.com/cD6Unb6X2f
— Carol Anthony (@CarolAnthony_) September 1, 2016
Working with the fab #Fabio today..gd to be back! #shoot #sun #fun ? pic.twitter.com/mtqpXcB4OA
— Carol Anthony (@CarolAnthony_) April 24, 2015
C'mon Wales!! @Ian_Rush9 xx??? pic.twitter.com/Z5rHaST4Jy
— Carol Anthony (@CarolAnthony_) July 1, 2016
Early morning workout @Barbados inspired by @InsanityAngie it's a lot easier in the ??? pic.twitter.com/ie4vV9c8DZ
— Carol Anthony (@CarolAnthony_) March 16, 2016
Delighted to be asked to model for Yamamay Underwear again! It's been too long! ??? pic.twitter.com/yfx6goAOz7
— Carol Anthony (@CarolAnthony_) November 18, 2014
Great to work with Anna Nicholas again!!! 🙂 want the top hat!! 😉 pic.twitter.com/BWyNAqoc38
— Carol Anthony (@CarolAnthony_) March 27, 2014