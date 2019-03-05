‘It’s been a shocker’ – Man Utd tipped to axe struggling star this summer by pundit

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas believes that Man Utd will look to offload Alexis Sanchez this summer after an underwhelming stint at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old joined the Red Devils from Arsenal last year in January, but has struggled to display his best form ever since.

Sanchez has contributed just two goals and four assists in 23 appearances for United so far this season, and he wasn’t much better in the second half of the last campaign either.

With that in mind, question marks have to be raised as to whether or not he’s capable of turning things around and making his stint with Man Utd a success.

Nicholas believes he won’t get that chance beyond this season, as he expects to see Sanchez moved on with United having plenty of attacking quality already in the squad to push him down the pecking order if he were to stay.

“It’s been a shocker,” he told Sky Sports. “I think they’re running down the clock with Sanchez. I think he’ll be gone in the summer – that’s the reality.

“They’ll look at things and say ‘what have you done? Not very much’, and he gets injured a lot these days. You have to look at what United have got coming through and they’ve just given Martial a new deal so when he’s fit, he’ll be playing.

“They can sell him, get some money, get him off the wage bill and they can get somebody else in. It might even be a younger version.”

That’s arguably easier said than done though, as with The Guardian noting that Sanchez is earning £300,000-a-week plus bonuses on his current contract, he may not be in a huge rush to look elsewhere.

That ultimately depends on his desire to put having a prominent role for his club over the financial benefits, and so it remains to be seen if Man Utd do try to offload the Chilean international this summer, whether or not he’s willing to play ball and find a new challenge.

Nicholas makes a fair point though, as to date, it simply hasn’t worked out for Sanchez in Manchester after arriving to such fanfare last year.