Bayern Munich attacking midfielder James Rodriguez has reportedly communicated with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in the last few days.

According to Don Balon, despite offers from the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool, Rodriguez has told Perez in a phone call that his priority is to return to the Bernabeu after his two-year loan at the Allianz Arena.

The Colombia international has not had the most successful stint with Bayern, despite starting well with the club last season.

Under new manager Niko Kovac, however, things have gone a little downhill for Rodriguez, who has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League in recent times.

Arsenal have been linked with the South American in recent times, with a previous Don Balon report claiming he could cost them around €65million.

It’s also been claimed by Don Balon that Liverpool could be interested, though his preference was previously thought to be for a potential move to Juventus.

It seems clear there is room at the Emirates Stadium for Rodriguez to perhaps come in as a replacement for Mesut Ozil as he remains out of favour with Unai Emery, while Aaron Ramsey will also need replacing when he leaves when his contract expires in the summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are yet to truly replace Philippe Coutinho after his move to Barcelona last season, and Rodriguez seems precisely the kind of player who could improve and flourish in a Jurgen Klopp side.

Unfortunately, this latest Don Balon report suggests he may well have unfinished business with Real Madrid.