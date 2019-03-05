Manchester United battling Real Madrid & Juventus for potential €120million transfer

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs ready to do battle for the potential transfer of Benfica star Joao Felix this summer.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has been one of the biggest revelations in Europe this season, showing himself to be a potential star of the future with his performances in Portugal.

A host of clubs have been linked with Felix in recent times, and the latest is that Man Utd could be up against Real Madrid and Juventus for his signature in a move that would likely cost around €120million, according to Diario Gol.

Felix looks like he could be a great fit for any of those sides, though perhaps crucially, Diario Gol suggest Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence could bring him to Juve.

This could be a solid stepping stone move for the Portugal Under-21 international, with Massimiliano Allegri’s side looking like a team on the up in terms of Champions League-winning potential, having already dominated Serie A for many years now.

Learning from Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and others could also be great for his development, whereas there might be more pressure at United to be a hit immediately and lift a side that has under-achieved in recent times.

Ditto at Real Madrid, who will be looking for players like Felix to be their Ronaldo replacements since his move to Turin last summer.