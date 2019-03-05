Menu

Manchester United battling Real Madrid & Juventus for potential €120million transfer

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs ready to do battle for the potential transfer of Benfica star Joao Felix this summer.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has been one of the biggest revelations in Europe this season, showing himself to be a potential star of the future with his performances in Portugal.

A host of clubs have been linked with Felix in recent times, and the latest is that Man Utd could be up against Real Madrid and Juventus for his signature in a move that would likely cost around €120million, according to Diario Gol.

Felix looks like he could be a great fit for any of those sides, though perhaps crucially, Diario Gol suggest Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence could bring him to Juve.

This could be a solid stepping stone move for the Portugal Under-21 international, with Massimiliano Allegri’s side looking like a team on the up in terms of Champions League-winning potential, having already dominated Serie A for many years now.

Joao Felix to Manchester United, Juventus or Real Madrid?

Learning from Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and others could also be great for his development, whereas there might be more pressure at United to be a hit immediately and lift a side that has under-achieved in recent times.

Ditto at Real Madrid, who will be looking for players like Felix to be their Ronaldo replacements since his move to Turin last summer.

