Video: Hugo Lloris preserves Tottenham lead with superb one-handed save

Tottenham have goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to thank for being level at 0-0 at half time against Borussia Dortmund right now.

Spurs have not been at their best in Germany this evening, but have the luxury of a 3-0 aggregate lead from the first leg of this Champions League encounter.

They also have Lloris in unbeatable form right now, with the French shot-stopper having to work hard to keep Dortmund at bay as they try everything to overturn this heavy deficit.

This is perhaps the best of the bunch from Lloris, showing just how important he is to Tottenham…