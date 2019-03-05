Arsenal have reportedly asked about the potential transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt sensation Luka Jovic after his superb form this season.

The Gunners join a long list of admirers in the young Serbian forward, who looks to be fast becoming one of the most in-demand talents in Europe at the moment.

The latest from Marca is that Arsenal are one of the Premier League clubs rivalling Barcelona for Jovic’s signature, along with Manchester City.

This, however, also follows Goal linking the 21-year-old with Chelsea, while Don Balon mentioned interest from Liverpool.

Another previous report from Don Balon had stated Jovic had an asking price of around £52million, which, it had been suggested, would be too much for Barcelona to pay.

It could be that Jovic will be heading to England then, with Arsenal certainly in need of more quality up front.

While the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have shone this season, the club lack much in the way of backup, with Danny Welbeck recently injured and set to be a free agent this summer.

Aubameyang and Lacazette are also not the youngest, and Arsenal will need a long-term replacement like Jovic pretty soon.

Still, the former Benfica man could also do a job for Chelsea, who could probably still do with more options alongside Gonzalo Higuain, while Liverpool’s attack has really dipped this season, showing perhaps that there’s room for Jovic to come in and provide Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah with more competition to keep them on their toes.