Manchester City’s owners, the City Football Group, are reportedly planning yet another purchase as they set their sights on buying a team in India.

The mega-wealthy business, backed by Sheikh Mansour, already own Premier League champions Man City, with their purchase of the club back in 2008 massively changing the face of English football.

They also own New York City FC, Melbourne City, and has shares in Yokohama F Marinos, Atletico Torque, Girona and Sichuan Jiuniu.

As the empire grows, it seems the City Football Group could now try to expand in India, according to their chief executive Ferran Soriano.

“We have some interest in some markets and countries where there is a genuine football passion and opportunities, like China, but also India,’ Soriano is quoted in the Sun.

“With all these developments, we have to be patient. We’ve been looking at India for nearly two years now. I’d say this year we’ll end up doing an investment in India.”

Man City are undoubtedly the company’s big success story, with Pep Guardiola’s side currently reigning Premier League champions, and back-to-back League Cup winners.

Since Sheikh Mansour’s takeover in 2008, the club have also won two other Premier League titles, and the FA Cup, as well as competing in the Champions League on a regular basis, which in itself is something fans of City could only have dreamed of before the purchase.

It will be intriguing to see if this success can be replicated in their clubs elsewhere around the globe.