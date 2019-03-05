Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Alexis Sanchez has a bad injury that could keep him out for as long as six weeks, and four weeks at the shortest.

Speaking at his press conference today ahead of the Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, Solskjaer responded to questions over Sanchez’s fitness following recent reports.

The Daily Mirror claimed the Chile international could be out for as long as two months, and Solskjaer’s comments on the player won’t serve as much comfort as he’s expected to be out for around four to six weeks, as reported in the tweet below from PA Dugout.

#Breaking Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is likely to be out for four to six weeks with a knee injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said pic.twitter.com/4uAbiaXvzO — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) March 5, 2019

Although Sanchez has not been at his best for Man Utd this season or last, many fans will still see this as a major setback to the former Arsenal man.

Even if it has long looked unlikely that Sanchez would remain at the club beyond this season, this injury blow surely dashes any faint hopes he would have had of making a comeback at Old Trafford under Solskjaer, who has improved so many other players at the club.