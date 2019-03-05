Manchester United’s interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested his team remain in this tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils take on the Ligue 1 giants in the Champions League tomorrow night, but trail 2-0 on aggregate after a home defeat in their first meeting.

This gives PSG the advantage of two away goals as well as a decent cushion against their opponents, who are also facing injuries as they prepare to stage an unlikely comeback at the Parc des Princes.

Solskjaer, however, remains optimistic and has pointed to previous examples in recent history of strong second-leg comebacks in the Champions League.

The Norwegian tactician also believes his side have shown real promise with some big away wins domestically, pointing to their successes against Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, the latter coming in the Premier League and the previous two in the FA Cup.

Still, if United can somehow progress against PSG it would surely be their best result yet under Solskjaer and this remarkable stint since he replaced Jose Mourinho in December.

Solskjaer is quoted in the tweet below from United Xtra as setting out the task for his team – score first, and stay in the game until the final half an hour, when he feels anything could happen…

Ole: “It’s a difficult task but we can do it, we need the first goal, we need to stay in the game until half hour left, if there’s one goal left, anything can happen. We need to perform on the night.” #mufc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 5, 2019

Solskjaer is also quoted by Kris Voakes as listing the results that can inspire his players to achieve this unlikely comeback…