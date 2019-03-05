Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes potentially key revelation over Manchester United and Molde future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested his contract with Molde has expired, and that his only deal at the moment is with Manchester United.

The Norwegian tactician joined United as interim manager back in December, coming in to replace Jose Mourinho until the end of the season.

Ukas podd er ute! Vi fikk Ole Gunnar Solskjær (@olegs26_ole ) til å sitte i ro i 87 minutter på et hotellrom i Manchester, og snakke om hverdagen, SMS'en fra Ed Woodward, comebacket til Paul Scholes, om Carrick kan gjøre noe lignende og mye mer! Her: https://t.co/PvrzCWmQpB — Fotballklubben (@fotballklubben) March 5, 2019

It was expected that the Red Devils would then replace Solskjaer with a more experienced big name for next season, but he’s performed superbly in his short time in charge so far.

Many MUFC fans will now want to see the 46-year-old be named manager permanently, and there could be some good news on that front.

It was claimed by Sky Sports earlier this season that United would have to pay an extra £7.2million to release Solskjaer from his contract with Molde, but he’s now supposedly told a podcast that his deal with the club may already have expired, leaving him potentially free to simply take up a permanent position at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer’s words to Norwegian podcast Fotballklubben have been translated below by United Xtra on Twitter: