Solskjaer fires WARNING shot to PSG as Manchester United eye stunning Champions League comeback

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has fired a big warning shot to PSG as his Manchester United side look to make a comeback in tomorrow night’s second leg.

The Norwegian tactician seems in confident mood despite trailing 2-0 from the first leg, as he admits his players’ pride has been hurt by that defeat at Old Trafford.

Ahead of the game, Solskjaer said: “Everyone expects us to go out easily but that doesn’t happen with Manchester United.

“Our pride was hurt last time we played them so we are going to see players who are going to give their all.”

PSG – you have been warned!