Man Utd, Liverpool among three PL giants keen on 21-year-old starlet valued at €80m

Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea are all reportedly interested in Fiorentina starlet Federico Chiesa, but the youngster won’t be cheap.

The 21-year-old has continued to impress this season, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

In turn, it remains to be seen how long he remains in Florence for as Chiesa looks to have a bright future for club and country ahead of him, with the Viola still struggling to remain in contention for qualification for Europe.

Calciomercato report, via the Daily Mail, that they may well have to fend off serious interest in their prized asset, as Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea are all interested in the Italian international.

Given he could offer an exciting new dynamic to their respective attacking options, it’s no surprise that Chiesa is attracting more interest with his impressive form this season.

All three clubs in question arguably have enough in that department already, but whether it’s a long-term replacement for the likes of Willian and Pedro, or quality depth and competition for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, there are clear reasons as to why Chiesa would appeal.

United would seemingly be the most difficult destination to force his way into the starting XI though, with the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard for competition.

Nevertheless, the Red Devils are specifically named as an interested party, although any club wanting to sign Chiesa this summer will have to dig deep into their pockets as Calciomercato reported last week that Fiorentina have given the talented youngster an €80m price-tag.

That is a huge fee, arguably making it a gamble to sign him given the Italian forward has yet to prove himself consistently at the highest level.

Nevertheless, with his pace, movement, creativity and eye for goal, he could be a talent worth taking the risk on in the hope that he continues to develop and mature into one of the best attackers in Europe.