Man Utd, Tottenham eye €70m superstar, but one crucial obstacle could scupper move

Man Utd and Tottenham both reportedly hold an interest in signing Gareth Bale from Real Madrid this summer, but it certainly won’t be cheap.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a successful stint at the Bernabeu since arriving in 2013, scoring 101 goals in 222 games while winning a La Liga title and four Champions League trophies amongst many others.

However, injuries have consistently been an issue for the Welshman, as after making over 40 appearances in his first two seasons with Real Madrid, he has failed to do so again in the last three campaigns.

As noted by The Mirror, tension is rising in the Spanish capital after his agent slammed the Madrid fans for jeering his client at the weekend, labelling their treatment of him as “a disgrace”.

Further, it’s specifically noted that Man Utd, Tottenham and Chelsea all hold an interest in him, while Calciomercato go a step further and provide a valuation of €70m to prise him away from Madrid.

It’s unlikely that his agent’s comments will help diffuse the situation, and so time will tell now if the club are ready to listen to offers this summer and cash in to try and find a replacement.

Having lost Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, Real Madrid arguably need more from their stand-out superstar, and if Bale can’t steer clear of injuries and display his best form on a consistent basis, then a sale does make sense as the Spanish giants continue to struggle this season and risk being left trophy less.

In contrast, he still has plenty left to offer and given the quality that he has shown over a number of years now, he could certainly still do a job for the likes of United, Chelsea or Spurs.

However, there is another major obstacle to overcome for any deal, as The Sun note that Bale’s staggering £650,000-a-week wages could scupper any return to the Premier League as it’s difficult to see any club capable of affording such huge numbers.