Manchester United are reportedly planning to bring in a dedicated atmosphere section in a bid to improve the noise levels inside Old Trafford.

The Red Devils don’t seem to have too much worries on the road, but their home games can sometimes leave something to be desired in terms of support from the home crowd.

According to the Sun, United now hope to bring in a section specifically for those more inclined to get up and get chants going, while they’ve also frozen ticket prices once again.

The report explains the atmosphere section would consist of around 1,200 seats in the Stretford End of the stadium, which is the largest in the Premier League, if not the noisiest.

One thing that would probably improve the atmosphere a great deal would also be an improvement to the team’s fortunes after a difficult few years.

There are signs of improvement now under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, though it remains to be seen if the popular Norwegian will get the job beyond the end of this season.