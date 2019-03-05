Menu

Video: Mason Bennett scores one of the most insane goals you’ll see for Derby vs Wigan

Derby County FC
Forget the Champions League for a minute and watch this phenomenal goal from Derby County’s Mason Bennett in tonight’s Championship clash against Wigan.

The 22-year-old may genuinely have produced one of the most mind-blowing finishes we’ve seen, with a strike somewhat reminiscent of that classic by Olivier Giroud for Arsenal against Crystal Palace – only better.

As the cross comes in, Bennett produces an over-head kick of sorts, but it’s certainly an unconventional one!

Enough trying to describe it, watch for yourself!

