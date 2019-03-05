One global sports star has called for Real Madrid to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea this summer, the star tweeted this after Madrid’s 4-1 defeat to Ajax.

NBA superstar Joel Embiid was clearly unimpressed with Los Blancos’ performance against Ajax this evening in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie. The Philadelphia 76ers centre professed that Madrid need to sign players this summer – it’s not surprising to see Eden Hazard at the top of his wishlist.

Madrid failed to fill the boots left by Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, and it’s clear that they’ve paid the price – this season will now officially end with no major pieces of silverware. (bar the club world cup – hardly a major trophy, with all due respect)

Check out Embiid’s tweet below:

We need to go out and sign players this summer…. Tough times as a Madrid fan!!!! Hi @hazardeden10 lol #HalaMadrid — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) March 5, 2019

Embiid’s tweet will no doubt refuel rumours of a potential swoop from Madrid for Chelsea’s main man.