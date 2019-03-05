Photos: Neymar enjoying Rio carnival as PSG prepare for Champions League clash

As Paris Saint-Germain prepare to face Man Utd in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Neymar is busy enjoying life at the Rio carnival.

As seen in the images below, the Brazilian superstar appeared to be loving his time back home as he joined in the festivities alongside singer and celeb Anitta.

The images come on the eve of his side’s encounter with United, with the Ligue 1 champions boasting a two-goal advantage from the first leg at Old Trafford last month in their last-16 tie.

Neymar is currently sidelined with a foot injury and is still expected to be out of action for a number of weeks, and so there is no controversy in terms of him being over in Brazil continuing his recovery.

Nevertheless, he will surely have had to sign it off with PSG and the medical staff before going to the carnival, ensuring that they’re fully aware he is taking all the necessary care in his rehabilitation to avoid any setbacks.

It’s unclear as to whether or not he will travel back to France in time for the game, but based on the images below, it looks like a very fun way to recover from his injury nightmare and take his mind off the frustration of not being able to be on the pitch alongside his teammates.