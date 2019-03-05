Real Madrid star gives brutal assessment of the club’s season after Ajax defeat

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal has given a brutal assessment of his club’s season after their shock home defeat to Ajax in tonight’s Champions League clash.

Despite leading 2-1 from the first leg in Amsterdam, Real somehow managed to lose 4-1 at the Bernabeu to be dumped out of the competition they’d won for the last three seasons in a row.

Since losing manager Zinedine Zidane and star player Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer, Madrid have endured a nightmare season.

Tonight, however, might be the worst result of the lot, with few backing this young and unfancied Ajax side to stand any chance of going through to the next round.

However, they were deserved winners as they outplayed Los Blancos for much of the evening, making it three bad results in a row that have more or less ended their season.

Before tonight, Real lost twice in a row at home to rivals Barcelona, exiting the Copa del Rey and falling behind in the La Liga title race in the process.

Now they’re out of Europe too, so it’s little surprise that this was Carvajal’s response to tonight’s result:

Carvajal: "En una semana se nos ha ido todo. No hay que buscar excusas. Llevamos una temporada de mierda". #ChampionsMLC pic.twitter.com/Vofmt2Z4HQ — La Casa del Fútbol en Movistar+ (@casadelfutbol) March 5, 2019

Or, roughly translated as: ‘In a week everything has gone away, we must not look for excuses, we’ve had a shit season.’

Hard to argue with him on that…