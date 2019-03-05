(Photos) Sergio Ramos reacts to Real Madrid humiliation from the stands as documentary goes badly wrong

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was forced to watch from the stands this evening as his side suffered a shock 4-1 defeat at home to Ajax.

The Spanish giants had led 2-1 from their first leg win in Amsterdam, but were outplayed this evening by this exciting young Ajax side.

According to Marca, Ramos was having a documentary about himself filmed after a late card in the first leg saw him miss this game through suspension.

Well, it’s safe to say that backfired, as the defender had to watch on in shock and anger as his side capitulated against Ajax to exit the Champions League and lose their grip on the trophy they’d won for the last three years in a row.

Here are some images from the Daily Mirror of Ramos watching on and looking furious at what he was watching…