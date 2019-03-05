Solskjaer reveals which player is crucial to Man United’s chances of success against PSG and outlines game plan

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has highlighted Victor Lindelof as a key player for Manchester United as they head to Paris for a huge Champions League showdown.

The Red Devils are set to face Paris Saint Germain at Parc des Princes on Wednesday night, in the second leg of their last-16 European Cup tie.

The Ligue 1 giants gained the upper hand in the tie with an impressive 2-0 win at Old Trafford in February, thanks to goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe.

United caretaker boss Solskjaer has the huge task of masterminding a comeback in France without club talisman Paul Pogba – who was sent off in the first leg – and a whole host of first-team stars amid an ongoing injury crisis.

However, speaking ahead of the midweek clash, Solskjaer has revealed which player he feels is crucial to his team’s chances of success against PSG, praising Victor Lindelof for his assured recent displays in the heart of the defence, while also outlining his game plan.

“Against PSG, in the last 20 minutes, I know they were 2-0 up so they were happy, but I thought we held our own and Victor [Lindelof] back there marshalled the troops,” Solskjaer began, as per Man United’s official website. “So we can go there and score a goal and make it chaotic in the last 15 or 20 minutes.

“He’s a big, big plus. His performances have risen and really improved. He’s playing more on the left side; he started really well on the right side with Phil Jones, now Chris Smalling has come in and done really well, so he has loads of partners to play with. I think he’s easy to play with for the other centre-backs because he’s so reliable.”

The Norwegian head coach has overseen a superb run of 12 wins from 15 matches during his first two months in charge at Old Trafford, with United now looking like the swashbuckling, free-flowing outfit of old.

Fourth in the Premier League and through to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, the Red Devils still have plenty to play for between now and May, but Solskjaer is hopeful they can also stay in contention for Champions League glory.

“We can’t write games off, we’ve been fantastic away from home,” Solskjaer added. “We’re not going to go out without giving a fight.

“We’re going to go out there and enjoy the game. We know it’s a difficult place to come and they played really well at Old Trafford, so it’s a great challenge for our players to go out there and show what they can do.

“We’d rather win 4-2 than try to get a 2-0. We’ve got to get to half-time better off than we are now. If you can get to 1-0 at half-time then anything can happen in the second half.”