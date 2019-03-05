(Photos) Orlando Pride star Sydney Leroux begins pre-season despite being 5-and-a-half months pregnant

Well, this is something footballers in the men’s game don’t have to worry about too much – Sydney Leroux has posted photos of herself starting pre-season despite being five and a half months pregnant!

See her tweet below as the 28-year-old Orlando Pride forward shows off her baby bump in training, in what is a truly inspirational image.

The women’s game has come a long way in recent years and these pictures from Leroux just illustrate the huge commitment of some players to making it in the game they love.