Tottenham’s lineup for the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash against Borussia Dortmund has been revealed, Spurs should progress to the next round given their three-goal advantage.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side could come away with quite the impressive aggregate scoreline given that superstar Harry Kane has returned from the injury that ruled him out of the first leg. This Spurs lineup is arguably stronger than the one that dispatched of Dortmund with ease.

It looks as though Tottenham will be playing a formation with three centre-back’s and two wing-backs – Pochettino has used this system quite a lot recently.

Check out Tottenham’s lineup below:

Dortmund announced their lineup and took this chance to make a Harry Potter reference, it looks as though Dortmund will risk a heavy defeat for the chance of overturning the current scoreline, here’s there ultra-attacking lineup:

Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl may be stepping into the heart of defence this evening. Lucien Favre has gone all out with his team selection.

It’s unlikely that Tottenham will fail to qualify for the next round of the Champions League given their three-goal advantage heading into tonight’s clash, but crazier things have happened.