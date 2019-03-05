Video: Jan Vertonghen makes crucial last-ditch tackle for Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham star Jan Vertonghen showed how important he is to Mauricio Pochettino’s side with a crucial last-ditch tackle against Borussia Dortmund in the opening stages this evening.

Despite Spurs being 3-0 up from the first leg of this Champions League tie, they won’t be feeling too comfortable just yet against such top opposition.

And had the home side gone in front here, this could have been a very nervy evening indeed for Tottenham.

Thankfully, however, Vertonghen was alert to the danger and executed his tackle perfectly…