Ajax are absolutely on fire at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight, the Dutch giants have stunned Real Madrid by scoring twice in the opening 20 minutes of tonight’s clash.

Erik ten Hag’s side showed that their seventh minute opener was no fluke by doubling their lead just 10 minutes later, Hakim Ziyech produced this lovely finish to hand his side the lead.

Former Southampton star Dusan Tadic was at the centre of the buildup to the goal, the ex-Saints ace rouletted his way past defensive midfielder Casemiro like he was a nobody and not a four-time Champions League winner.

Tadic then played the ball into David Neres, who took the ball towards Thibaut Courtois before lifting it over the lanky Belgian with a deftly executed chip.

Check out the goal below:

Ajax look like in inspired form tonight and they will be hoping to build on this impressive start and keep Real Madrid at bay to secure their place in the next round of the Champions League.