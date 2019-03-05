Ajax have done everything in superb style against Real Madrid tonight, Danish star Lasse Schone got in on the action by scoring this amazing free-kick to make it 4-1.

In the 72nd minute of the clash, Schone fired a free-kick from a tight angle in the corner into the top corner. Real Madrid stopper Thibaut Courtois had no chance at all of saving this bullet from the Ajax attacker.

The reigning Champions League winners have been absolutely humiliated tonight, this will go down as a historic night in Ajax’s history.

Check out the goal below:

Check out another angle of the free-kick which makes it look even more amazing:

This angle of Ajax's free-kick golazo against Real Madrid is absolutely incredible. This is epic. ?? pic.twitter.com/vcJG7jHoYj — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) March 5, 2019

Ajax have been sensational this evening and they deserve to go through after dismantling Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Could they be the surprise package of the Champions League this season?