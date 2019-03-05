Ajax attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech stunned Spanish giants Real Madrid with a lovely finish, less than 7 minutes into tonight’s Champions League second leg clash.

Former Southampton star Dusan Tadic laid the ball off for the 25-year-old and the Morocco international produced a wonderful finish to get Ajax back into the tie.

Ziyech also scored in the first leg of the tie – Ajax were unfortunate in the first leg and they slumped to a 2-1 defeat to the Spanish giants, but tonight it looks like everything is going their way.

