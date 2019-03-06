Menu

Video: Accrington Stanley goalkeeper gets one of the most ridiculous red cards you’ll see

Accrington Stanley goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov received one of the most bizarre red cards you’ll see in this hilarious clip below.

Watch as the ‘keeper reacts badly to just conceding a penalty to Blackpool, hurling a bottle that had landed on the pitch back into the crowd.

The referee then sent him off for his reaction, which seems a tad harsh given he’d had something thrown at him in the first place.

That said, he could also clearly have controlled his temper better – just madness all round!