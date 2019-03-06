Video: Arsenal legend mocks transfer decision of Gunners star

Arsenal legend Tony Adams has bizarrely mocked Aaron Ramsey’s decision to seal a transfer to Juventus.

The Juve official site recently confirmed the Wales international would be joining them when his Arsenal contract expires in the summer, but Adams seems to think he’s made the step down.

"Why would you go to @juventusfcen anyway? They're a smaller club than @Arsenal ." ? Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams doesn't quite see the appeal of Turin to the outgoing Aaron Ramsey…??? pic.twitter.com/TjtcwlDgLU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 6, 2019

This sounds like a joke, right? But watch the video above from Sky Sports as Adams questions why a player would leave Arsenal for Juventus, as he feels the Gunners are the bigger team.

This may have once been something you could argue, but it’s surely not been true for a long, long time now.

The Italian giants have been hugely dominant in Serie A for the last few years, and now look likely to be Champions League contenders in the next couple of seasons.

Ramsey is surely fed up of simply fighting – and in recent seasons, failing – for fourth in the Premier League, and can now look forward to competing for bigger honours in Turin.

In a slightly mocking tone, Adams ends by saying perhaps the midfielder thinks Cardiff are a bigger club too.