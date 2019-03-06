The wife and step-daughter of Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers were reportedly left badly shaken after being burgled in their Glasgow home.

Rodgers recently moved from Celtic to take over at Premier League side Leicester, but it seems his family are still based in Scotland for the time being.

In what sounds like a deeply traumatising turn of events, it’s claimed Rodgers’ wife and step-daughter had to hide in the bathroom and barricade the door while thieves looted their home, according to Sky Sports.

The Northern Irish tactician will have only recently moved out of there, and it’s suggested in the piece that this may have given the thieves reason to think the property could have been empty.

Still, they encountered his wife Charlotte and step-daughter Lola in there, though they still got away with large amounts of Rodgers’ belongings as they hid away.

Sky Sports report, however, that they were ultimately left unharmed, which is one relief in what must have been an otherwise frightening thing for anyone to go through.