Jose Mourinho wants transfer raid on former club as he closes in on Real Madrid job

Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly already eyeing up transfer targets for when he gets the Real Madrid job.

A report from Spanish source Don Balon has today claimed Mourinho could be officially unveiled as the new Madrid manager within the next seven days after a massive defeat for Santiago Solari yesterday as the club were dumped out of the Champions League in a 4-1 reverse at home to Ajax.

It now seems Mourinho may already be thinking big in terms of rebuilding this struggling squad as well, with another Don Balon report picking up on the Portuguese’s preferred targets.

Among those is said to be Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, who seems an ideal fit to add some steel to this struggling Real midfield.

The France international is one of the finest players in the world in his position, though he’s had a frustrating season with struggling Chelsea, having been somewhat strangely moved into a more attacking role by manager Maurizio Sarri.

In a recent interview with the Telegraph, Mourinho described Kante as “phenomenal” as he watched him play for his old club Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

Although the pair have never worked together, it does seem as though they could make sense as a good fit.