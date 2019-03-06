Angel Di Maria had the ball in the back of the net for Paris Saint-Germain against Manchester United, but it was offside.

Which, unless you’re a Man Utd fan, is a bit of a shame really. I mean, just look at this from Kylian Mbappe.

The France international somehow flicks the ball into Di Maria’s path when he’s facing away from him, playing him in perfectly to give him an easy finish.

He’s still only 20 years of age, but this kid is surely one of the finest footballers on the planet right now.