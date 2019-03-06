Ajax humiliated Real Madrid 4-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday night, a result that saw Los Blancos crash out of the competition 5-3 on aggregate.

Goals from David Neres, Dusan Tadic, Hakim Ziyech and Lasse Schone saw the Dutch giants thrash Santiago Solari’s side on their own turf last night, as they knocked Real out of the competition they’d won every year since 2016.

Real’s 4-1 defeat to Ajax was one of the most embarrassing nights in the club’s history, with the loss capping off one debatably the worst week in the club’s history.

Having already been knocked out of the Copa Del Rey last Wednesday, as well as now effectively being out of the title race following Saturday’s loss to Barcelona in La Liga, last night’s defeat was the kind of result Real didn’t need given how their last seven days have gone.

One of the most impressive performers on the night was Serbian midfielder Dusan Tadic, who had an absolute stormer of a game, picking up one goal and two assists on a night to remember for the former Southampton man.

Tadic’s performance remarkably saw him awarded a 10/10 rating by L’Equipe, an accolade that’s more impressive than it sounds when you consider just how rarely the French news outlet award such a rating.

Ajax's Dusan Tadic with the rare 10/10 rating from L'Equipe

In being awarded this rating, Tadic became just the ninth different player in history to achieve such a feat, with the Ajax star joining the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Robert Lewandowski on the list of players to achieve so.

10. Dusan Tadic (2019) — Truiter ?? (@Baldigle) March 6, 2019

This is a hugely impressive accomplishment from Tadic, and one that is 100% deserved, especially when you consider just how good the Serbian actually was on Tuesday night…