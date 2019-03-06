Menu

Video: Edin Dzeko produces most embarrassing dive of the season after clash with Pepe

Roma striker Edin Dzeko has surely won the most embarrassing dive of the season award, if there is such a thing.

Watch below as the former Manchester City man clashes with Porto defender Pepe, and then collapses dramatically to the floor after the Portuguese told him to fuck off.

We don’t doubt Pepe has a strong tongue, but this is ridiculous from Dzeko.

The Bosnian is a great player and lethal finisher on his day, but he’s tainted his reputation with this truly pathetic piece of playacting.

