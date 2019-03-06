Video: Patrice Evra & Paul Pogba go absolutely mental in the stands as Man United come back against PSG

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra did not hold back as his old club came back to beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 this evening in a Champions League classic.

The Frenchman was sat alongside the suspended Paul Pogba at the Parc des Princes and lost the plot when the Red Devils scored late on in Paris.

Evra is known for being a bit of a character on social media, but this was just pure passion from a former player who loves United.

Pogba enjoyed it too of course, but Evra stole the show with his wild celebrations as some bemused spectators around him remained silent, perhaps shell-shocked by the result.