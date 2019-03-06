‘I’ve always been a fan of Ajax’ – Barcelona superstar trolls Real Madrid on Twitter following Los Blancos’ 4-1 defeat vs Ajax

Real Madrid suffered one of the most embarrassing nights in recent memory on Tuesday, as Los Blacos suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat at home to Ajax in the Champions League.

The Spanish giants went out of the Champions League at the round of 16 stage last night, as Ajax crushed Santiago Solari’s side 4-1 on the night, and 5-3 on aggregate.

It was a dismal night all round for Real, whose defeat capped off a week that’s been labelled as one of the worst in the club’s history.

Having already been knocked out of the Copa Del Rey by Barcelona last Wednesday, and with the club effectively now out of the La Liga title race following their 1-0 El Clasico defeat on the weekend, Real made it a hat-trick of crushing defeats against Erik ten Hag’s side last night.

And it seems like some people couldn’t get enough of Real’s dismal display, with one of these being Barcelona and Uruguay superstar Luis Suarez.

Following the game, Suarez posted a tweet on Twitter, which can be seen below, one that Marca reports can be translated to saying “Congratulations, I have always been a fan of Ajax,”

This is funny but harsh from Suarez, who will not be in Madrid fans’ good books after he scored twice against Los Blancos in the Copa Del Rey last week to help Barcelona knock their fierce rivals out of the competition.