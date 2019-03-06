(Picture) Jadon Sancho enjoys Manchester United victory amid Red Devils transfer rumours

Jadon Sancho tuned in to watch Manchester United’s win over Paris Saint-Germain this evening amid transfer rumours linking him with the Red Devils.

The Borussia Dortmund winger is one of the most exciting young players on the planet right now, and posted this Instagram story enjoying Marcus Rashford’s winning goal at PSG.

This will no doubt have a number of Man Utd fans excited as the Sun have been among the many sources to recently link the England international with United ahead of the summer.

While he may just have been keen to cheer on a fellow England team-mate, Sancho will surely raise a few eyebrows with this as he is clearly just the kind of player MUFC need.

The 18-year-old looks perfectly suited to the club’s playing style and would no doubt be a major upgrade on the struggling Alexis Sanchez in attacking midfield.