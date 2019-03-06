Video: “Absolute liability” – Man United ace slammed by these fans as Juan Bernat goal levels it up for PSG

Manchester United fans are not at all happy with how Eric Bailly is playing as he fell asleep for Juan Bernat to equalise for Paris Saint-Germain this evening.

Romelu Lukaku had given the Red Devils an early 1-0 lead on the night, but it’s now 1-1 and 3-1 to PSG on aggregate after their 2-0 win at Old Trafford in the first leg of this Champions League tie.

Bernat finished well from a flowing PSG move, but if you watch carefully, Bailly had him marked before completely missing his run ahead of him to the far post to tap home.

Not the Ivorian’s finest moment, and these fans are all slamming the way he’s played so far…

Bailly is so poor — Neil Dines (@Dines_11) March 6, 2019

Bailly an absolute liability for @ManUtd getting destroyed on that side ?? — The Journey of a 1000 Miles (@MichMC1) March 6, 2019

Bailly just not good enough, went to sleep again — Paul MUFC Collins (@CheethamHillRed) March 6, 2019

Bailly is a trash defender. PSG targeting him with every attack #PSGMNU #PSGMUN — Notamendy (@notamendy) March 6, 2019

Bailly is shit — Thuku B. (@Bthuku_) March 6, 2019

Bailly is having a disasterclass — Jamal (@onlyYOUNGTalive) March 6, 2019

Wouldn’t be like Bailly to fall asleep and do something completely stupid — Red Lion (@RudiKinsella) March 6, 2019