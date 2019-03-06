Liverpool given huge Mohamed Salah boost ahead of Premier League title run-in

Liverpool have been given a huge boost regarding key forward Mohamed Salah ahead of their crucial Premier League title run-in.

The Reds currently sit one point behind league leaders Man City with just nine games to go, as Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking to win their first ever Premier League title.

The Merseyside club cannot afford to drop any points in their remaining nine games of the season if they want to win the league, and their attempts at doing this seem to have been given a big boost if this report from the Sun is anything to go off.

As per the report from the Sun, Salah is set to avoid international duty with Egypt this month, with manager Javier Aguirre set to leave the Liverpool forward out of his squad for their upcoming international fixtures.

This news will come as a massive boost for the Reds, as it will now mean Salah will be allowed to rest for a full two weeks, something that could prove to be a defining factor in the club’s attempts to win the league.

The Egyptian form has been awful as of late, with the winger failing to register a goal or an assist in five of his last six Premier League outings.

This two-week rest period for Salah could be what the player needs to help him return to the form we know his capable of, something that could prove to be difference in whether Liverpool end this season with the Premier League title or not…