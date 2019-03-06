Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly has no plans to quit his job at Anfield to become the next Real Madrid manager.

The German tactician is undoubtedly one of the finest coaches in the world at the moment, having done great work with Liverpool and at previous club Borussia Dortmund.

Spanish publication Marca have listed Klopp as among the contenders to come in at Real Madrid after their nightmare season under first Julen Lopetegui and current manager Santiago Solari.

Klopp would surely be a major upgrade due to his experience and highly successful and entertaining playing style and philosophy, but it looks like Los Blancos could struggle to land him.

According to the Times, the Reds boss has no plans to leave his current job at the moment for two main reasons.

Firstly, says the Times, Klopp is focused on the job he’s been doing with Liverpool and is generally settled working alongside the club’s owners, while his contract is also not up until 2022.

On top of that, another key reason listed by the Times is that the 51-year-old cannot speak Spanish, and has previously suggested communication is a huge part of how he operates, so he could not work in a league where that would be an issue.

Liverpool fans will surely be delighted with this news, as, even with the team’s recent blip, this looks like LFC’s best chance for a long time of winning the Premier League title.

Klopp’s side are just a point behind leaders Manchester City and are surely due a good patch of form soon after just four wins from their last eleven games in all competitions.