Video: Lukaku scores again for Man United after shocking Buffon error

Manchester United have gone back in front on the night against Paris Saint-Germain thanks to a clanger from goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Watch the video below as Marcus Rashford’s initial long-range shot is parried by the veteran goalkeeper, straight to Romelu Lukaku for an easy finish.

This is far from good enough from a ‘keeper of his calibre and experience, who is perhaps now showing his age.

Lukaku now has six goals in his last three games for Man Utd, who remain 3-2 down on aggregate in this tie, but who now just need one more goal to go through on away goals, providing they also don’t concede another.

Can they now do it?