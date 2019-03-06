Romelu Lukaku has given Manchester United a dream start in tonight’s game against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg at Old Trafford, this injury-hit United side are now 1-0 up on the night thanks to this cool finish from Lukaku from a tight angle.

The Belgian was played in after some poor PSG defending, but he took full advantage and has given the Red Devils hope of progressing this evening with what could be a crucial goal.

Watch a video of Lukaku’s strike below as he made it five foals in his last three games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side…