Menu

Video: Romelu Lukaku makes it 5 goals in 3 games with superb finish to give Man United shock lead at PSG

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Romelu Lukaku has given Manchester United a dream start in tonight’s game against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes.

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg at Old Trafford, this injury-hit United side are now 1-0 up on the night thanks to this cool finish from Lukaku from a tight angle.

MORE: These Manchester United fans thrilled with team news for PSG despite depleted side named by Solskjaer

The Belgian was played in after some poor PSG defending, but he took full advantage and has given the Red Devils hope of progressing this evening with what could be a crucial goal.

More Stories / Latest News

Watch a video of Lukaku’s strike below as he made it five foals in his last three games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side…

More Stories Romelu Lukaku