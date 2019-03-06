Menu

These Manchester United fans thrilled with team news for PSG despite depleted side named by Solskjaer

Manchester United fans seem pretty content with life right now, despite the fact that their team is most likely going out of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain tonight.

The Red Devils have an absolute mountain to climb at the Parc des Princes, having lost the home leg of this tie 2-0, while loads of players are now either out injured or suspended, as is the case with Paul Pogba.

MORE: Video: PSG appear to confirm more bad news for Manchester United ahead of kickoff

However, the Man Utd starting XI still looks decent as the likes of Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku, Fred and Andreas Pereira get starts against PSG.

More importantly to these United supporters, however, is the bench containing four youngsters – Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong, James Garner, and Angel Gomes.

The quartet look an exciting bunch who could soon make a real impact in the United first-team after being increasingly involved by interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

The players missing tonight present each of them with a real opportunity, and fans are delighted to see Solskjaer’s dedication to the traditions of this club when it comes to promoting youth from within…

