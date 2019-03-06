These Manchester United fans thrilled with team news for PSG despite depleted side named by Solskjaer

Manchester United fans seem pretty content with life right now, despite the fact that their team is most likely going out of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain tonight.

The Red Devils have an absolute mountain to climb at the Parc des Princes, having lost the home leg of this tie 2-0, while loads of players are now either out injured or suspended, as is the case with Paul Pogba.

However, the Man Utd starting XI still looks decent as the likes of Marcus Rashford, Romelu Lukaku, Fred and Andreas Pereira get starts against PSG.

More importantly to these United supporters, however, is the bench containing four youngsters – Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong, James Garner, and Angel Gomes.

The quartet look an exciting bunch who could soon make a real impact in the United first-team after being increasingly involved by interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

The players missing tonight present each of them with a real opportunity, and fans are delighted to see Solskjaer’s dedication to the traditions of this club when it comes to promoting youth from within…

4 youth players on the bench. Greenwood to come on and score the winner. https://t.co/h4yi3b1YOS — Justin (@JCarpio_) March 6, 2019

I love our bench! So many academy lads! Such a great moment for them to be on bench in last 16 match against PSG! I hope we see Chong and Greenwood on at some point. #MUFC — POGBOOM! (@ALii_NaQvii) March 6, 2019

We’re playing PSG away with a bench of Dalot, Gomes, Garner, Chong and Greenwood. Absolutely love it. Academy boys are gonna run riot today @mrmujac @ManUtd — Arsh Advani (@BoxersForAll) March 6, 2019

Subs I wana see: Greenwood, Dalot &

Gomes https://t.co/VNQNH6sBSO — Aaron Ramsey (@dcmaintain) March 6, 2019

Mason Greenwood, y'all gonna remember that name. — Rosecrans (@IAMVickq) March 6, 2019

Greenwood, gomes and chong ah my boys lets go — Yxng Draco (@yxng_pogs) March 6, 2019

Love the bench

????????????? — Stephen McConnell (@Head54) March 6, 2019

Wow that is some bench!! Good experience for the lads Would love to see us smash them tonight — Red Devils Daily (@RedDevilsDaily) March 6, 2019

love that united bench, youth youth youth — JBP (@JamessP_) March 6, 2019