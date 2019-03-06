Manchester United do something no team has done against PSG for 22 years

If you thought Manchester United’s start against Paris Saint-Germain was impressive, this stat below from Opta makes it almost doubly so.

The Red Devils were huge underdogs this evening after losing 2-0 at home to PSG in the first leg of this Champions League tie, but they’re now 2-1 ahead after a flying start in the French capital.

1997 – Paris had not conceded 2 goals in the first 30 minutes of a Champions League game since October 1997 (against Bayern München). Unexpected. #PSGMUN pic.twitter.com/mYibC28O9S — OptaJean (@OptaJean) March 6, 2019

And as Opta claim, this now means United have become the first team in 22 years to score twice against PSG in the opening 30 minutes of a Champions League game.

They claim Bayern Munich were the last side to do so, and of course PSG were not quite as good back then as they are now.

Still, this expensively-assembled squad is currently no match for Man Utd, who continue to excel under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

If the visitors can grab another and not concede again, they will defy all the odds and go through to the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals!

While we’re at it, MUFC have also matched another club record by scoring in 21 away games in a row: